Quaid's birth anniversary celebrated in Karachi with zeal

KARACHI: Like in other parts of the country, the 144th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was celebrated in the city on Friday with traditional zeal and fervour amid strong implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

The day, a national holiday, dawned with special prayers at mosques for the security, prosperity and integrity of the country.

A change of guard ceremony, the main event of the day, took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which smartly turned out cadets from the Pakistan Military Academy took over guard duties from the Pakistan Air Force.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Quaid's mausoleum where they offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid tribute to the Quaid for founding the nation through a peaceful and democratic struggle.

Jinnah's mission "is yet to be taken to its conclusion. The nation's founder's mission was the creation of a strong Muslim-majority nation based on equality that is a role model for the entire Ummah", the PPP leader added.

People thronged to the tomb to pay tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Different events, including seminars, were arranged by various organizations to highlight the significance of the day and promote the ideas of the Quaid-e-Azam.

