Pearl's father praises government's bid to stop release of accused

AFP Updated 26 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The father of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl on Friday welcomed govt's decision to challenge the verdict of a Sindh High Court (SHC) ordering the release of accused convicted of murdering their son in 2002.

"We are heartened to hear that the government of Pakistan is filing an appeal against the release order so that our son's murderers will remain in jail," Daniel Pearl's father Judea Pearl tweeted.

The four are being held under the emergency orders of the local government while an ongoing appeal against their acquittals is heard in the Supreme Court, but defence lawyers argued against their continued detention in Karachi.

"We refuse to believe that Pakistan government and Pakistani people will let such a travesty of justice tarnish its name and justice will prevail," Judea said, referring to the latest court order.

"We also have full confidence in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to provide justice for our beloved son and reinforce the paramount importance of the freedom of the press," he added.

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab told AFP that "we will definitely file an appeal against the Sindh High Court verdict".

He did not specify any timeframe, however, stressing that "legal proceedings take time."

