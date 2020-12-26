AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Pakistan

Buzdar sends cakes to Christian legislators

Recorder Report Updated 26 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sent the Christmas cake to the Christian Assembly members including Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam, Member National Assembly Shanila Ruth, MPA Peter Gill and Haroon Gill.

Extending felicitations to the Christian community on the auspicious day of Christmas, the CM said that Christian community has played an important role in the progress and development of the country.

"It is a matter of happiness that Christian community is holding Christmas functions while observing the corona SOPs," he said.

The CM regretted that he could not attend the Christmas cake cutting ceremony because of self-isolation. He said that he is feeling better and taking medicines as prescribed by doctors and taking rest. He thanked the people for their prayers for his health and speedy recovery.

Moreover, on the directions of the CM, police have arrested an accused namely Asif involved in torturing the transgender in the area of Chunian. Police have initiated legal proceedings against him and conducted raids for the arrest of other accused involved in this incident. DPO Kasur said the justice will be ensured to the transgender and bring the other accused to the court of law.

