Buzdar sends cakes to Christian legislators

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sent the Christmas cake to the Christian Assembly members including Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam, Member National Assembly Shanila Ruth, MPA Peter Gill and Haroon Gill.

Extending felicitations to the Christian community on the auspicious day of Christmas, the CM said that Christian community has played an important role in the progress and development of the country.

"It is a matter of happiness that Christian community is holding Christmas functions while observing the corona SOPs," he said.

The CM regretted that he could not attend the Christmas cake cutting ceremony because of self-isolation. He said that he is feeling better and taking medicines as prescribed by doctors and taking rest. He thanked the people for their prayers for his health and speedy recovery.

Moreover, on the directions of the CM, police have arrested an accused namely Asif involved in torturing the transgender in the area of Chunian. Police have initiated legal proceedings against him and conducted raids for the arrest of other accused involved in this incident. DPO Kasur said the justice will be ensured to the transgender and bring the other accused to the court of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020