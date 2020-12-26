Shibli pays rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday paid rich tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

"On December 25, we pay tribute to sincere and great leader, who materialised dreams of people of sub-continent by defeating the imperialism of that time with prudence, determination and steadfastness, "he tweeted. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal were ideal leaders of Pakistani nation, he said in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to transform Pakistan into a modern, Islamic, welfare democratic state in line with the ideology of Quaid. "We want to develop the new Pakistan in line with the vision of Jinnah," he said. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, the new Pakistan will be true portrayal of Quaid's dream", the minister said.