Remittances: Expats survey launched to analyze trends, outlook

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI) has launched a survey of overseas Pakistanis to analyze recent trends in remittances and the future outlook.

The survey will be available to all overseas Pakistanis globally till 9th of January 2021.

The survey attempts to assess underlying factors that may have affected recent remittances behavior, including switching from informal to formal channels, from brick and mortar outlets to digital platforms, future plans of moving back to Pakistan, as well as the amount of remittances they expect to send in the next six months.

The SBP and MPD&SI encourage overseas Pakistanis to actively participate in this short online survey.

