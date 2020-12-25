AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Remittances: Expats survey launched to analyze trends, outlook

Recorder Report Updated 25 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI) has launched a survey of overseas Pakistanis to analyze recent trends in remittances and the future outlook.

The survey will be available to all overseas Pakistanis globally till 9th of January 2021.

The survey attempts to assess underlying factors that may have affected recent remittances behavior, including switching from informal to formal channels, from brick and mortar outlets to digital platforms, future plans of moving back to Pakistan, as well as the amount of remittances they expect to send in the next six months.

The SBP and MPD&SI encourage overseas Pakistanis to actively participate in this short online survey.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Remittances: Expats survey launched to analyze trends, outlook

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Alternative Corporate Tax: LHC dismisses petitions filed against levy

BVI court’s asset freezing order: AGP says govt will protect national assets ‘wherever they may be’

PSM transaction structure approved by Cabinet body

PM, COAS, ISI chief take stock of situation

111 more people die of Covid-19

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.