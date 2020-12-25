Groundbreaking ceremony of Malir Expressway held: PM should go home if he cannot solve people’s problems: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is still undergoing training. “The people are bearing the entire burden. If Imran Khan does not have a solution to the problems of the people, then he should go home,” he said while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Malir Expressway here on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan had been lagging behind Afghanistan and Bangladesh today.

He said that in difficult situations, the only answer the prime minister had was what he should do.

“We have the solution to get the country out of trouble. If the PPP had been in power, such a situation would not have existed today,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that the PPP had had a track record of facing difficult situations.

“We have to oust the incompetent prime minister. We have to bring people’s government whose job will be to solve the problems of the people. Those who come at the behest of others do not pay attention to the people,” said Bilawal.

Criticizing the prime minister, the PPP chairman said that he had to eradicate corruption in 90 days but now after three years he was saying that the training was still going on.

“The government is joking with the people. If there was no preparation, what were they doing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? Why are people committing suicide if the economic indicators are better?” asked Bilawal.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the project that was being undertaken under the public-private partnership would cost Rs28 billion, out of which the Sindh government would pay Rs4 billion.

He said the provincial government had been getting ready for the launch of the project for the past three-and-a-half years, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the next phase, the Malir Expressway would be linked to the Karachi Port, he added.

The Malir Expressway, which will begin from the Jam Sadiq Bridge and end at Kathore Bridge, will facilitate commuting between DHA Phase-VIII and Phase-IX within 20 minutes.

The Sindh government is launching this mega-project, spanning 39.4 kilometers, under the public-private partnership mode.

The Malir Expressway will be built on the left bank of the Malir River.