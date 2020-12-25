Iesco disconnects supply to some govt offices/depts under recovery drive

MUSHTAQ GHUMMAN

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has launched recovery drive against public and private sector defaulters on the directives of Power Division and in the first phase, electricity of few government offices/departments has been disconnected.

According to a spokesperson of Iesco, the electricity of doctors’ hostel of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has been disconnected for not paying outstanding amount of Rs 175 million.

Likewise, electricity of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Traffic Police Check Post F-8 Islamabad has also been disconnected for not paying bills of Rs 85 million and Rs 2.7 million respectively.

Newly appointed acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ch Abdul Razak, in a policy statement, has urged all the consumers to pay their bills in time, warning that electricity will be supplied only to those who pay their bills.

He vowed to ensure 100 percent recovery from private and public sector consumers of Iesco, adding that if bills were not paid in time, financial position of the country and government institutions weakened.

Acting CEO requested the consumers to pay their bills on time as their moral and national responsibility.

