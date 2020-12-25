AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Pakistan

IGP allows RMUs to monitor, follow up FIRs registered online

Recorder Report 25 Dec 2020

LAHORE: With an aim to make investigation matters more effective by using the information technology, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has allowed the Regional Monitoring Units (RMUs) of the police department to monitor and follow up FIRs being registered through police helpline 15 and complaints on IGP 8787 Complaint Centre.

The IGP passed this direction during a meeting with a delegation of the Justice Support System Program (JSSP) of the British High Commission at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday. “Improving professionalism of investigation officers based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of the Punjab police and therefore all the Regional Monitoring Units across Punjab should monitor the investigation matters and ensure close monitoring of each registered case as per the prescribed SOPs,” said Ghani.

He added that the RMUs should monitor the FIRs registered through calls on police helpline 15 and 8787 complaints received on a daily basis in the districts under their jurisdiction and on those complaints on which FIRs were not registered, the concerned officer should be called for reply.

The IG said that an application related to the monitoring of performance indicators of the investigation should also be launched as soon as possible so that the progress made in the investigation of each case could be closely monitored. He further said that a video-link meeting should be held next week with all the SPs and the regional police officers (RPOs) of the investigation wing so that they could be briefed in detail about the indicators issued for further improvement in the quality of investigation.

According to Ghani, all the SPs and AIG Investigation Punjab should review all the issues regarding provision of bail at the level of SHO and send their recommendations to the CPO so that a transparent procedure based on these recommendations could be worked out in the next meeting. He also directed to start programs for the capacity building of the investigating officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

