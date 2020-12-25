AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Dec 25, 2020
Punjab reports 51 deaths, 695 fresh Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report Updated 25 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The number of causalities due to Covid-19 is on the rise, as Punjab has reported 51 deaths during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of fatalities to 3,783.

Out of 15,486 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 695 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 133,874 in the province. With recovery of 104 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 121,218 in the province.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 65,705 cases and 1,504 deaths, Rawalpindi 12,667 cases and 641 deaths, Faisalabad 7,331 cases and 323 deaths, Multan 8,506 cases and 294 deaths, Gujranwala 4,308 cases and 97 deaths and Sialkot reported 2,919 cases and 121 fatalities.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who is in self isolation after tested positive of Covid-19, said that his condition is further improved on Thursday but taking rest according to the doctors’ advice and performing important matters from home.

In a statement, the CM thanked the people for their prayers. The people should follow SOPs and public meetings are not suitable in prevailing circumstances as we should save public lives because the situation is critical, he asserted.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said: “We are taking all-out measures to provide universal health coverage to all population. We are hoping to cover the entire population by December 2021. The quality of services is being regularly evaluated.”

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are trying to provide maximum facilities to people. More than 250 public and private sector hospitals have been empanelled across Punjab to facilitate patients. Patients can get free treatment, surgical and diagnostic facilities from these hospitals. This is a milestone in healthcare system. We are making all-out efforts to fulfill the promise of the Government,” she said.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that those threatening of tendering resignations and conducting a long march have been fully exposed and claimed that PDM leadership will never resign.

In a statement, she termed the resignation threat a melodrama and asserted that looters cannot dare to hold a long march. It is a jerry-built alliance led by a queen while the prince from Sindh has become a symbol of failure, she said. Similarly, Maulana’s negative politics has been badly exposed and the condition of two political slaves is also deplorable, she added. The opposition is responsible for increasing number of corona cases, she said.

