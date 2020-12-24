AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
PSX stays bullish, gains 329 points to close at 43,416 points

  • As many as 402 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gain and 150 sustained losses.
APP 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued with bullish trend, gaining 329.07 points with positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 43,416.70 points against 43,087.70 points on the last working day.

A total 570,583,163 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 378,938,106 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.25.513 billion against Rs. 17.734 billion previous day.

As many as 402 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gain and 150 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 46,887,000 shares and price per share of Rs.26.75, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 37,299,000 and price per share of Rs.72.95 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 34,682,933 and price per share of Rs. 41.94.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs.945 per share, closing at Rs.13545 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs..348 per share, closing at Rs. 9350.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.37.50 per share, closing at Rs.6600 whereas Gillette Pak shares decreased by Rs.37.17 per share closing at Rs. 526.08.

