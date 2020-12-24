Benazir’s martyrdom anniversary: Bilawal invites PDM leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties’ leaders to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom anniversary on December 27.

The PPP chairman called on the head of Jamhoori Watan Party, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao at his residence in Islamabad, and invited him on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on 27th December.

Both the leaders discussed prevailing political situation in the country and running an effective movement against the government.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Senator Quratul Ain Marri also accompanied the chairman PPP.

The chairman PPP also telephoned the head of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and discussed political situation in Balochistan and Pakistan.

Bilawal also invited Achakzai on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

