‘Anti-Pakistan’ narrative: Awan clan of Sargodha leaves PML-N, joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) suffered yet another blow in central Punjab when an influential Awan clan in Kot Momin of Sargodha said goodbye to the party and joined ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly for “anti-Pakistan” narrative of Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif coupled with threats of punishment to party members who did not toe their line.

The decision to quit the party and formally join the PTI was made through a joint news conference by Malik Asif Awan, Malik Zaheer Awan, Malik Mazhar Awan and their supporters in Sargodha on Tuesday.

In November former federal minister and acting president of PML-N Balochistan chapter Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and ex-chief minister Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri quit PML-N due to the decision not to allow them on the podium and the anti-establishment narrative. It was followed by resignations from more PML-N leaders in Balochistan, including PML-N’s provincial vice president Nawab Shambezai and party office bearers from Makran Division Mohammad Bizenjo and others. Background interviews with several PML-N lawmakers revealed that there is much resentment and anger within the party at unilateral decisions taken by a handful of party leaders and threat of punishment to those who fail to follow directives.

Several senior leaders have either opted to remain silent or are waiting for the right time to air their grievances to the party leadership failing which they intend to quit the party. Those who have recently parted ways with the PML-N include former members National Assembly from Pakpattan Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar and former Senator Rozina Alam Khan.

