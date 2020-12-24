AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Anti-Pakistan’ narrative: Awan clan of Sargodha leaves PML-N, joins PTI

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) suffered yet another blow in central Punjab when an influential Awan clan in Kot Momin of Sargodha said goodbye to the party and joined ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly for “anti-Pakistan” narrative of Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif coupled with threats of punishment to party members who did not toe their line.

The decision to quit the party and formally join the PTI was made through a joint news conference by Malik Asif Awan, Malik Zaheer Awan, Malik Mazhar Awan and their supporters in Sargodha on Tuesday.

In November former federal minister and acting president of PML-N Balochistan chapter Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and ex-chief minister Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri quit PML-N due to the decision not to allow them on the podium and the anti-establishment narrative. It was followed by resignations from more PML-N leaders in Balochistan, including PML-N’s provincial vice president Nawab Shambezai and party office bearers from Makran Division Mohammad Bizenjo and others. Background interviews with several PML-N lawmakers revealed that there is much resentment and anger within the party at unilateral decisions taken by a handful of party leaders and threat of punishment to those who fail to follow directives.

Several senior leaders have either opted to remain silent or are waiting for the right time to air their grievances to the party leadership failing which they intend to quit the party. Those who have recently parted ways with the PML-N include former members National Assembly from Pakpattan Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar and former Senator Rozina Alam Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

‘Anti-Pakistan’ narrative: Awan clan of Sargodha leaves PML-N, joins PTI

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.