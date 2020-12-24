Sindh govt starts ADB- funded SPRIP

HYDERABAD: On the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to raise the living standard of people by improving roads network, the Sindh government has started Sindh Provincial Roads Improvement Project (SPRIP) funded by Asian Development Bank.

In this project 1800 engineers were being trained and initially engineers were completed their trainings in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. In this connection ‘Works and Services Department Government of Sindh’ organized certificate distribution ceremony at a local hotel here at Hyderabad today.

The Chief Engineer Works and Services Department Tamizuddin Qazi addressing at ceremony as Chief Guest said that the project will help us to improve network of roads in Sindh province which definitely strengthen economy of the province. Lauding the efforts of the engineers he said that they worked hard in the completion of first phase of the project.

On the occasion Project Director SPRIP Mushtaq Ahmad Memon while giving briefing about the project said that in first phase nine roads of Sindh has been improved and experts also saved Rs 6160 million and added that the technical team further is trying hard to save Rs 2880 million. He said that other roads would also be improved in future under this project. Mushtaq Ahmad Memon thanked to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali shah and Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro, and said with their help we have completed first phase successfully. He hoped that project’s remaining phases will also be completed in stipulated period.

Appreciating the cooperation of Sindh Information Department particularly Director Press Information Karachi Jahangir Abro for giving highlighting the project through media, the PD Mushtaq Ahmad Memon expressed his hope that it will continue to give projection to remaining phases of the project as well.

On the occasion Chief Engineer Works and Services Tamizuddin Din Qazi, Project Director SPRIP Mushtaq Ahmad Memon distributed certificates among Engineers, Superintendent Engineers and Executive engineers on their successful completion of training. The Director Press Information Karachi Jahangir Abro and other guests were presented culture gift of Ajrak.

