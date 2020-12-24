AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US sues Walmart over opioid crisis

AFP Updated 24 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: The US Justice Department sued Walmart over its role in the opioid crisis on Tuesday, alleging the giant retailer wrongly filled prescriptions and worsened a public health disaster.

The suit accuses Walmart of irresponsible handling of orders, filling thousands of “invalid” prescriptions and ignoring red flags about problem orders as it sacrificed public health in a drive to boost sales.

Authorities could seek up to billions of dollars in penalties in the litigation that followed a multi-year investigation, the Justice Department said in a press release.

“As one of the largest pharmacy chains and wholesale drug distributors in the country, Walmart had the responsibility and the means to help prevent the diversion of prescription opioids,” said Jeffrey Bossert Clark, acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division.

“Instead, for years, it did the opposite — filling thousands of invalid prescriptions at its pharmacies and failing to report suspicious orders of opioids and other drugs placed by those pharmacies.”

Walmart, which initiated its own suit against the Justice Department in October, called the charges baseless on Tuesday.

It accused US authorities of embarking on a “transparent attempt to shift blame from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s well-documented failures in keeping bad doctors from prescribing opioids in the first place.”

The government lawsuit depicts Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, as “uniquely well positioned to prevent the illegal diversion of opioids” through its operation of more than 5,000 pharmacies and its role in wholesale distribution of controlled substances through 2018.

But Walmart managers put “enormous pressure on pharmacists to fill prescriptions,” while its compliance unit collected data on invalid controlled-substance prescriptions but withheld the information from pharmacists, according to the US complaint.

The litigation cites one official in the compliance unit who said “driving sales” was more important than flagging refusal-to-fill reports and comments from managers who urged the quick filling of prescriptions because “shorter wait times keep patients in store.” Walmart dismissed these arguments, decrying the complaint as “riddled with factual inaccuracies and cherry-picked documents taken out of context.” The company vowed to “keep defending our pharmacists as we fight this new lawsuit in court.” In its own suit against the government, Walmart argued that the US crackdown put it in a no-win position.

Pharmacists “must make a difficult decision” of either accepting a doctor’s “medical judgment and fill the opioid prescription, or second-guess the doctor’s judgment and refuse to fill it,” the company said.—AFP

US sues Walmart over opioid crisis

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.