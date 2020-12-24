Corona second wave: Discos apprehend upsurge in line losses if pandemic heightens

LAHORE: The power distribution companies (Discos) are apprehending an abnormal upsurge in line losses in case the second wave of corona pandemic heightens which may lead to closing down the industry having zero line loss on the distribution networks.

Already, the Discos had registered an increase in losses during the first wave of the pandemic when the government had introduced a complete lockdown in the country. The industrial sector, including the export-oriented sectors, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and commercial centres were closed down for almost three weeks. Also, the federal government had shared the electricity bills of SMEs besides extending the offer of payment in installments to their consumers.

Talking to Business Recorder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Mujahid Pervaz Chattah said closing down of the industrial activity would cause a huge loss to Discos because the industrial feeders record zero loss comparing with the domestic and commercial feeders. Once the industrial consumer is shut down, the Discos’ losses level mathematically increases, he added.

When asked about his experience during the first wave of coron pandemic, he said contrary to the other Discos, the Lesco was the one that survived the situation because of the reduced losses, continued anti-theft campaign and hard work of the staff.

He said the Lesco management had shown zero tolerance against power theft and no one was spared from punishment. According to him, some 32 employees were terminated from service for their involvement in power stealing over the last three years. Also, he added, transfers and postings were made on merit and he had ensured that there was no interference from any quarter.

He said the Lesco management had extended tenure security to the staff that had improved the working environment in the company. He said the Lesco management has ensured that there is no harassment and no early transfers, a policy that worked and contributed towards reduction in line losses to 12 percent from earlier 15 percent.

