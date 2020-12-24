AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Soyabeans rally

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago soyabeans continued to rally on Wednesday as an Argentine labor strike slowed exports, even as rain moving into the country relieved some concern over drought.

Wheat and corn followed soyabeans, supported by Argentina’s export woes and concerns over prolonged dryness for developing South American crops.

The most active soyabean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade gained 12-1/2 cents to $12.62-1/2 per bushel by 12:14 p.m. (1814 GMT).

CBOT corn added 5-3/4 cents to $4.49 per bushel, while wheat lifted 14-1/4 cents to $6.31-1/4 per bushel.

Long-term dryness outweighed signs of precipitation in Argentina and showers across Brazil earlier this month, traders said.

Meanwhile, near-term soyameal shipments have been hampered by stalled labour talks at Argentine ports.

The markets were unfazed as US soyabean export sales fell to a marketing-year low of 352,800 tonnes the week ended Dec. 17, down 62% from the previous week and 47% from the prior 4-week average and well below trade estimates of 550,000-800,000 tonnes.

“The fact that the demand was a little softer this morning isn’t a major concern,” said Brian Hoops, senior marketing analyst at Midwest Market Solutions. “It wasn’t unexpected.”

Expectations for continued export demand have replaced softer domestic consumption, said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities.

Archer Daniels Midland said on Tuesday it was closing a corn processing plant in Nebraska due to high inventory through Dec. 27.

“We’re going to struggle with the ethanol industry for the next three months,” Zanker said. “Corn is fairly priced, given the projected carryout.”

Wheat moved higher as traders monitored the impact of the strike in Argentina on wheat shipments.

Despite recent strength, an overall weaker dollar adds optimism to US wheat exports, said Hoops.

US MIDDAY: Soyabeans rally

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.