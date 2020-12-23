PSX turns around, gains 180 points to close at 43,087 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 180.76 points with positive change of 0.42 percent, closing at 43,087.70 points against 42,906.94 points on the last working day.

A total 378,938,106 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 561,855,093 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.17.734 billion against Rs22.634 billion previous day.

As many as 387 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 231 of them recorded gain and 136 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 26,978,500 shares and price per share of Rs.19.35, Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,667,064 and price per share of Rs.40.07 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 16,221,500 and price per share of Rs. 71.83.

Gillette Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs.39.29 per share, closing at Rs.563.25 whereas Premier Suger was runner up with the increase of Rs.29 per share, closing at Rs.449.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.76.30 per share, closing at Rs.968.02 whereas Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs.62.50 per share closing at Rs.6637.50.