AVN 87.29 Decreased By ▼ -13.21 (-13.14%)
BOP 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 109.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.4%)
EFERT 63.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.89%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.84%)
HASCOL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.46%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.6%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
LOTCHEM 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
MLCF 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
OGDC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.75%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
PIOC 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
PPL 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.49%)
PSO 218.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.74%)
SNGP 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
STPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.48%)
TRG 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-3.11%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.78%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By ▲ 21.48 (0.48%)
BR30 22,508 Increased By ▲ 104 (0.46%)
KSE100 43,037 Increased By ▲ 147.67 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,926 Increased By ▲ 90.29 (0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO Forces Now Outnumber U.S Troops in Afghanistan

  • The combined NATO troop presence in the country outnumbers that of the United States; for the first time in the history of the conflict.
  • As of yet, there are nearly 4000 American troops deployed in Afghanistan, while a multi-lateral contingent of NATO troops numbering 11,000 (from several nations including the United States) remain in the country.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Dec 2020

As the United States Military scrambles to meet the mid-January deadline to reduce troop numbers in Afghanistan down to 2500, a major milestone would be achieved, as the combined NATO troop presence in the country outnumbers that of the United States; for the first time in the history of the conflict.

As of February 2020, nearly 13,000 American troops were deployed to Afghanistan, after the United States (under the Trump Administration) inked a landmark agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all forces over the course of 14 months, if the conditions of the deal were met.

As of yet, there are nearly 4000 American troops deployed in Afghanistan, while a multi-lateral contingent of NATO troops numbering 11,000 (from several nations including the United States) remain in the country.

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, expressed his concerns with the Trump Administration's withdrawal plan, stating that the Taliban had not fully committed to keeping their end of the bargain, and could potentially regress in the absence of the United States' military presence.

He stated that "As you know, the United States has announced that it will reduce its presence in Afghanistan. But the NATO mission will remain [...] and we will continue to provide support to Afghan security forces".

With an additional 1500 American troops expected to be withdrawn from Afghanistan in the foreseeable future (in a matter of weeks), Gen. Scott Miller, commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan and NATO's Resolute Support Mission, felt confident in the military's ability to meet the set deadline.

Afghanistan NATO Taliban peace deal US Army

NATO Forces Now Outnumber U.S Troops in Afghanistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters