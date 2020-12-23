NAB to file reference against Shehbaz's son-in-law, others

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to file a corruption reference against the son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Ali Imran Yousaf and others. An official said that the decision to file corruption reference against Yousaf and others was taken in the NAB's Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by the NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal.

He said that the accused, Yousaf and others with the connivance of government officials used government fund for their personal benefits which incurred losses of Rs 499,201,392 to the national exchequer. The bureau also approved corruption inquires against two former chief ministers of Balochistan - Abdul Malik and Sanaullah Khan Zehri.

The official said that the EBM also approved filing of another corruption reference against Sardar Javed, former member board of revenue Quetta, Shahbaz Mando Khail former member board of revenue, and Dilshad Akhtar. The accused by misusing their authority illegally allotted government land in the name of Dilshad Akhtar, which incurred losses of Rs 64.8 million to the national exchequer.

The official said that the EBM also decided to start eight investigations against Mudassar Qayyum, former Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Azhar Qayyum former MNA, Muhammad Asif Bilal, former director Food Punjab, Ahmed Sher, deputy director Food Punjab, management of development project Quetta, management of the PDA, Haji Zarif Khan contractor District Musaf Khail, and others, management of revenue department of district Noshki, officers and officials of teaching and DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan, M/s Abdullah Sugar Mill Limited and others.

The official said that the board also okayed launching of 15 investigations against different people including Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, former MNA, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, former chief minister Balochistan, Rana Sanaullah Zehri, former chief minister Balochistan, and Akbar Durrani, former secretary Home department Quetta, inquiries against public limited companies, Punjab chief executive, Raheem Ziyrat, former minister for Education Quetta, Jumma Khan, former MPA, Naseebullah Khan, former additional chief secretary Balochistan, Tariq Murtaza, M/s Star Tak Traders, Mehir Ijaz, former MPA, Ibrahim Khalil, former MPA, Arif Azeem, former chairman Railways and others.

