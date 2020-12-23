AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB to file reference against Shehbaz's son-in-law, others

Fazal Sher 23 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to file a corruption reference against the son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Ali Imran Yousaf and others. An official said that the decision to file corruption reference against Yousaf and others was taken in the NAB's Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by the NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal.

He said that the accused, Yousaf and others with the connivance of government officials used government fund for their personal benefits which incurred losses of Rs 499,201,392 to the national exchequer. The bureau also approved corruption inquires against two former chief ministers of Balochistan - Abdul Malik and Sanaullah Khan Zehri.

The official said that the EBM also approved filing of another corruption reference against Sardar Javed, former member board of revenue Quetta, Shahbaz Mando Khail former member board of revenue, and Dilshad Akhtar. The accused by misusing their authority illegally allotted government land in the name of Dilshad Akhtar, which incurred losses of Rs 64.8 million to the national exchequer.

The official said that the EBM also decided to start eight investigations against Mudassar Qayyum, former Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Azhar Qayyum former MNA, Muhammad Asif Bilal, former director Food Punjab, Ahmed Sher, deputy director Food Punjab, management of development project Quetta, management of the PDA, Haji Zarif Khan contractor District Musaf Khail, and others, management of revenue department of district Noshki, officers and officials of teaching and DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan, M/s Abdullah Sugar Mill Limited and others.

The official said that the board also okayed launching of 15 investigations against different people including Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, former MNA, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, former chief minister Balochistan, Rana Sanaullah Zehri, former chief minister Balochistan, and Akbar Durrani, former secretary Home department Quetta, inquiries against public limited companies, Punjab chief executive, Raheem Ziyrat, former minister for Education Quetta, Jumma Khan, former MPA, Naseebullah Khan, former additional chief secretary Balochistan, Tariq Murtaza, M/s Star Tak Traders, Mehir Ijaz, former MPA, Ibrahim Khalil, former MPA, Arif Azeem, former chairman Railways and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

NAB to file reference against Shehbaz's son-in-law, others

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Population, housing censuses: Cabinet allows presentation of report before CCI

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stop New Zealand T20 sweep

Two women prison doctors among 5 killed in Afghan bombing

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Formation of 'smart' Special Economic Zones under study

'Remarkable turnaround' of economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.