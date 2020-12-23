Casualties increased: Punjab reports 50 corona deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: The number of casualties due to Covid-19 witnessed surge, as Punjab has reported 50 deaths during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of fatalities to 3688.

Out of 14062 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 593 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 132526 in the province.

With recovery of 112 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 120,110 in the province.

Lahore has so far reported 64972 cases and 1467 deaths, Rawalpindi 12523 cases and 630 deaths, Faisalabad 7265 cases and 317 deaths, Multan 8462 cases and 290 deaths, Gujranwala 4292 cases and 99 deaths and Bahawalpur reported 3383 cases and 112 fatalities.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who has been tested positive of Covid-19 said: "I am feeling better now with the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of the people."

The CM, who is in self-isolation but performing important matters from home, appealed to the citizens to follow corona SOPs and avoid going to populous areas as the observance of necessary precautionary measures is the best way to deal with the virus.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted that the opposition parties played their role in spreading corona adding that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has been fully exposed. The temporary alliance of the fake princess and the prince from Sindh is going to end soon, she added. These opportunists have been politically orphaned and those trying for NRO will get nothing, she said, adding: The PM Imran Khan will not forgive the looters and the accountability of the corrupt will be held.

On the other hand, Principal Ameer ud Din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar has appointed Dr Laila Shafiq as Focal Person for the Emergency Department of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to ensure timely provision of free medical facilities to the patients.

Dr Laila Shafiq will ensure coordination with the in-charges of all other departments apart from monitoring and rounding up the three shifts in the LGH emergency.

