Restaurants allowed to use adjoining areas for dining purposes

LAHORE: In the wake of ongoing Covid-19 situation, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has allowed restaurants to use its adjoining areas that fall in the jurisdiction of LDA for outdoor dining purposes.

In this connection, the LDA issued a notification here on Tuesday. As per the notification, the LDA governing body in its meetings held on December 3 and 9 had granted permissions to restaurants to use the front and mandatory side and rear spaces for dining purposes.

However, the permission comes with certain conditions: no permanent structures will be made in these areas and the restaurants will be responsible for the parking and the flow of the traffic. Moreover, the relaxation is only applicable during the period of notification issued by the government regarding the Coronavirus and the concession will automatically lapse if any other notification is issued by the government in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020