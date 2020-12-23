AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Pakistan

Maryam to address party workers in Sukkur

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will address a workers convention in Sukkur on December 26.

Maryam will also attend a rally organised by the PPP in connection with the death anniversary of its slain leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27. In this connection, the PML-N Sindh is making necessary arrangements for according warm welcome to Maryam in Sukkur.

Maryam will land in Sukkur on December 26. She would address the workers convention the same day at Sukkur. She will attend the rally and other events planned by the PPP on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux in Larkana.

