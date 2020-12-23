AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall on Sino-US tensions

Reuters 23 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, falling the most in nearly four months on concerns over persisting Sino-US tensions and a more contagious new strain of the coronavirus found in the UK hurting swift global economic recovery. Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.86% at 3,356.78, its biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept. 3, and the blue-chip CSI300 index closing 1.63% lower in its worst session since Oct. 30. The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.73%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 2.453% lower.

Energy shares led the losses. Anhui Hengyuan Coal Industry and Electricity Power Co Ltd hit its daily downward trading limit, while Huolinhe Opencut Coal Industry Corp Ltd of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co Ltd and China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd closed more than 5% lower.

However, disposable sanitary product manufacturers soared as China looked to strengthen measures to prevent the arrival of such a new strain of the coronavirus. Xiamen Yanjan New Material Co Ltd was up 20%, and Tianjin TEDA CO Ltd hit its daily upward trading limit.

The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of US goods and technology. So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.1% and the CSI300 has risen 21.2%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 7.4%. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.03% this month.

China stocks fall on Sino-US tensions

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Population, housing censuses: Cabinet allows presentation of report before CCI

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stop New Zealand T20 sweep

Two women prison doctors among 5 killed in Afghan bombing

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Formation of 'smart' Special Economic Zones under study

'Remarkable turnaround' of economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.