PARTLY FACETIOUS: The tax collection challenge

"Hafeez Sheikh, former Advisor to the Prime Minister and now the country's Finance Minister subsequent to a court decision - an expert as opposed to a generalist - stated that the tax to Gross Domestic Product ratio is pathetic."

"It's true you know - the ratio is less than 10 percent and I blame it all on the US."

"How is the US responsible!? If you recall Hillary Clinton, when she was Secretary of State, had said that the US will not extend assistance to Pakistan just because we are unable to make the rich pay taxes and..."

"That's too far back my friend - people do change as The Khan says..."

"Well Sheikh hasn't changed - as Zardari sahib's finance minister for three years the guy was unable to raise the tax to GDP ratio and need I add he has been ruling the roost since 20 April 2019 and still no improvement though there was a brief period when The Khan appointed a former secretary finance as his special assistant on revenue - a period which could provide deniability to Sheikh with respect to the FBR's poor performance..."

"But that took away his power to fire.....I have it on good authority that he asked for the restoration of the Revenue Division under the Finance Ministry...."

"Hey we all have our empires, and we don't want to let go.... but the problem lies' elsewhere. See Sheikh is responsible for drafting the two budgets presented during the Khan administration but he didn't read the budgets in parliament because he was an advisor at the time...."

"What does that have to do with anything?"

"Reading the budget irrespective of who prepares it provides ownership, now Hammad Azhar read out the budget and he has exhibited more ownership of the budget than Sheikh - I guess next year when Sheikh will be allowed to read the budget in parliament he will have ownership and...."

"Don't be facetious - Sheikh is different from other cabinet members."

"He is different because he has a relevant degree but sadly he has not displayed any out of the box thinking...."

"Staying in the box is good if you want to keep your job."

"Now who is being facetious?"

"Sheikh is different from the elected ministers because while like them he wants the protocol, the house, the right to hire and fire in his ministry but he is not interested in an appearance on television though webinar's where prominent foreigners are present are OK ..."

"See that's what is defined as an expert - not wanting the cake and eating it too but being more selective to ensure that the empire remains intact...."

"Ha ha ha so I guess with revenue back under his control we have the case of the Empire Strikes Back."

