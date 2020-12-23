Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto

TORONTO: Human rights activist Karima Baloch was found dead here on Monday night, Toronto police said on Tuesday. According to the police, she was last seen in the Bay Street, Queens Quay West area of the city at 3pm on December 20 after which she went missing. Her family filed a missing person complaint at the police station. The police had circulated Baloch's pictures and details of her appearance on their website and appealed to people to reach out if they had any information.

On Monday (December 21) night, her family said that the activist was found dead. Details regarding her death and disappearance have, however, not yet been released. The 37-year-old was living in exile in Toronto and campaigned extensively against "disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan".

In 2016, she was included on BBC's list of 100 inspirational women. At 30, Baloch was the first woman to become the leader of the Balochistan Students Organization.She moved to Canada seeking asylum, and in 2015 terrorism charges were filed against her.