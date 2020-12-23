AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
Recorder Report Updated 23 Dec 2020

LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        1919.00    2012.50   7838.50   1957.00   17342.00   20038.00   2808.00   1999.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement      1919.00    2012.50   7838.50   1957.00   17342.00   20038.00   2808.00   1999.50
3-months Buyer    1890.00    2023.50   7858.50   1973.00   17416.00   19932.00   2835.00   2000.00
3-months Seller   1890.00    2023.50   7858.50   1973.00   17416.00   19932.00   2835.00   2000.00
15-months Buyer       -          -         -         -          -     19679.00       -           -
15-months Seller      -          -         -         -          -     19679.00       -           -
27-months Buyer       -          -         -         -          -          -         -           -
27-months Seller      -          -         -         -          -          -         -           -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

