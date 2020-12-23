Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1919.00 2012.50 7838.50 1957.00 17342.00 20038.00 2808.00 1999.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1919.00 2012.50 7838.50 1957.00 17342.00 20038.00 2808.00 1999.50
3-months Buyer 1890.00 2023.50 7858.50 1973.00 17416.00 19932.00 2835.00 2000.00
3-months Seller 1890.00 2023.50 7858.50 1973.00 17416.00 19932.00 2835.00 2000.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 19679.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 19679.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
