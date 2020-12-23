AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 22, 2020)....
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 22, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                       TUESDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   160.60/160.70      160.65/160.75
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 160.55             160.40
Karachi 100-share Index              42,906.94          43,333.76
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              96,665.21          96,451.43
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Dec 17              Dec 3
Three-month bills                       7.1202             7.1408
Six-month bills                         7.1701             7.1849
12-month bills                          7.2400             7.2989
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on       Dec 16              Dec 2
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                         99.6467             8.2400
Five-year PIB                          99.2323             9.9800
10-year PIB                               Bids            10.5498
                                                         rejected
20-Year PIB                            95.2853            10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                             Dec 11                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $20,379.6m         $20,402.4m
Forex held by central bank          $13,298.8m         $13,298.5m
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,080.8m          $7,103.9m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                      LAST                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                   0.8                1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                     8.3                8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                   0.9                2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                     5.0                5.1
Trade Balance Nov                          n/a                n/a
Exports Nov                                n/a                n/a
Imports Nov                                n/a                n/a
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          n/a             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth           1.0 pc            1.33 pc
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4               5 pc
Services sector growth                    -0.6                n/a
Agricultural sector growth             2.67 pc             4.1 pc
Commodity producing sector growth          n/a                n/a
Average consumer price inflation      11.11 pc                n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)             8.1 pc             5.8 pc
Trade balance (FBS July-June)       $-1,740 bn          $-1,673bn
Exports                                    n/a          $147,000m
Imports                                    n/a          $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                   $792 mln            $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

