NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
Updated 23 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 22, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
623,240,690 364,715,212 26,010,658,593 12,445,414,976
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,695,042,315 -2,103,194,091 -408,151,776
Local Individuals 24,886,598,383 -24,920,621,855 -34,023,472
Local Corporates 10,919,167,750 (10,476,992,502) 442,175,247
===============================================================================
