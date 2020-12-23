KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 22, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 623,240,690 364,715,212 26,010,658,593 12,445,414,976 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,695,042,315 -2,103,194,091 -408,151,776 Local Individuals 24,886,598,383 -24,920,621,855 -34,023,472 Local Corporates 10,919,167,750 (10,476,992,502) 442,175,247 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020