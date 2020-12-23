Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (December 22, 2020).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 162.71 158.99
GBP 218.22 213.20
EUR 198.98 194.42
JPY 1.5730 1.5369
SAR 43.43 42.35
AED 44.31 43.27
=================================
