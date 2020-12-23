Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (December 22, 2020).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 162.71 158.99 GBP 218.22 213.20 EUR 198.98 194.42 JPY 1.5730 1.5369 SAR 43.43 42.35 AED 44.31 43.27 =================================

