Dec 23, 2020
Markets

Currency notes: exchange rates

Recorder Report Updated 23 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (December 22, 2020).

=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY        SELLING    BUYING
=================================
USD             162.71     158.99
GBP             218.22     213.20
EUR             198.98     194.42
JPY             1.5730     1.5369
SAR              43.43      42.35
AED              44.31      43.27
=================================

