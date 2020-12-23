AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Frivolous petitions: LHC imposes Rs200,000 fine on petitioner

  • The petitioner stated before the court that coronavirus did not exist and he had already written letters to the World Health Organisation in this regard.
APP 23 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday imposed Rs. 200,000 fine on a petitioner for moving frivolous petitions denying the existence of coronavirus.

The court ordered for recovery of the fine from the petitioner under the Revenue Act.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petitions, filed by a citizen, Azhar Abbas.

The petitioner stated before the court that coronavirus did not exist and he had already written letters to the World Health Organisation in this regard.

He claimed that coronavirus did not spread by shaking hands and he was ready to prove it.

A law officer told the court that the petitioner had moved an identical petition in the Islamabad High Court, which was dismissed.

Subsequently, the court dismissed two petitions, filed by the petitioner and imposed Rs. 200,000 on him.

