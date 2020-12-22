IHC rejects petition seeking to stop government from procuring coronavirus vaccine

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking to stop the federal government from purchasing the coronavirus vaccine.

The petition was filled by Tariq Khokhar stating there is an agenda to decrease the country’s population. People will die after getting vaccinated and their deaths will be counted under the coronavirus toll.

Hearing the case, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the plea.

The judge told the petitioner not to get vaccinated if he has a problem with it.

To support his argument without having a solid evidence, the petitioner said that we won’t be allowed to travel anywhere if we don’t get vaccinated.

Khokar’s legal representative argued that if they get vaccinated then a chip will be attached to their bodies and the foreign countries will be able to monitor our movement through artificial intelligence.

As per the Mayo Clinic, A myth that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips or “nano transducers” that control the brain or can download personal information was widely spread after Bill Gates referenced a “digital certificate of vaccine records”.

Since then, many experts from around the globe have, however, debunked this myth.

The petitioner, without having any evidence, claimed that pigs and monkeys DNAs have been added to the vaccine. “They want us to become their slaves.”

“Do they only want to turn us into monkeys,” the judge asked sarcastically.

Disinformation and conspiracy theories have become part of the talk since the pandemic began. This made the battle against the virus became more difficult.

It is worth to mention here that, Pakistan recorded 1,704 new coronavirus cases countrywide over the last 24 hours, out of which Sindh reported 644 new cases, Punjab 593 cases, Balochistan 24 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 267 new cases. Islamabad has recorded 159 new infections, Gilgit Baltistan four while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 new cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths after 50 people died in the last 24 hours. Sindh reported 19 deaths, KP seven, Islamabad reported two deaths, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported four fatalities.