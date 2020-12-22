AVN 100.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (4.51%)
Human Rights Ministry demands UN to investigate extrajudicial killings of 11 Pakistani Hindus

  • Mazari says extrajudicial executions by Indian security forces in Manipur, have not been fully investigated
  • UN should constitute an investigation team, under the auspices of the UN and India should hand over of the dead bodies of deceased to family members
Fahad Zulfikar 22 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has demanded the United Nations to investigate extrajudicial killings of 11 Pakistani Hindus by India and ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

In a letter written to UN High Commissioner, Mazari said the extrajudicial executions by Indian security forces in Manipur, have not been fully investigated, and India has failed to carry out a prompt, thorough and effective investigation which is a clear breach to the Vienna Convention.

The minister demanded the UN to constitute an investigation team, under the auspices of the UN and urged India to allow the team for conducting a free, fair and impartial investigation into the matter and handing over of the dead bodies of deceased to family members.

The letter said India should respect international human rights law by ending impunity for the conduct of officials involved in gross human rights violations.

Earlier in August, 11 Pakistan Hindus were executed by India in Jodhpur District, of Indian state of Rajasthan.

