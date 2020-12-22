AVN 96.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
BOP 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 134.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.4%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 109.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
EFERT 63.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
EPCL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
HASCOL 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HBL 135.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUBC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
PAEL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
POWER 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PSO 216.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
SNGP 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries

  • SoftBank Group was down 1.13 percent at 8,393 yen following reports that it applied for an initial public offering of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called SVF Investment to raise up to $525 million.
AFP 22 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street as coronavirus worries intensified.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.47 percent or 124.63 points at 26,589.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.73 percent or 13.03 points at 1,776.02.

"Japanese shares are seen dominated by sell orders on concerns over expansion in coronavirus infections at home and abroad, even though expectations for US stimulus is supporting the downside," Mizuho Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 103.30 yen in early Asian trade, against 103.32 yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.50 percent at 7,811 yen after it said it will suspend operation of its plants in Britain and France earlier than usual over virus concerns.

Its rival Honda was down 1.09 percent at 2,982 yen while Nissan was up 0.43 percent at 565 yen.

Fujifilm Holdings dropped 4.94 percent to 5,268 yen after reports said the health ministry had asked for more clinical data for approval of its anti-influenza drug Avigan for use in treating coronavirus patients.

SoftBank Group was down 1.13 percent at 8,393 yen following reports that it applied for an initial public offering of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called SVF Investment to raise up to $525 million.

The SPAC is sponsored by SoftBank Investment Advisers and could invest in a new or existing portfolio company, reports said.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.1 percent at 30,216.45 while the broad-based S&P slipped 0.4 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq ended down 0.1 percent.

Yen Wall Street Tokyo stocks SoftBank Group Nikkei 225 index Mizuho Securities Dow Asian Gold Trade coronavirus infections Dollar

Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters