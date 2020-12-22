AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Lady health workers present charter of demands

Updated 22 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA Shahida Rahmani, while speaking to a seminar, demanded that the sacrifices of frontline health workers who give their lives in the line of duty should be recognized at all level. Whether working during Covid-19 pandemic or as polio workers, these lady health workers face immense challenges, while undertaking their duties, not only in the field but also at home front where they are subjected to domestic violence and harassment.

The seminar was organized by All Sindh Ladies Health Workers and Employees Union in collaboration with the Public Services International (PSI) and Workers Education and Research Organisation (WERO), at the Karachi Press Club.

Rehmani vowed to highlight the charter of demands presented by the lady health workers union at national and provincial assemblies, raise these issues in the assembly sessions and will strive to solve these issues at the earliest.

The charter of demand is jointly presented by lady health workers of Pakistan India and Nepal. While the situation in Pakistan is relatively better where their union has been registered and given their basic wages and facilities, community. Health workers in Nepal and India are still struggling for their rights.

Chairperson Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW), Nuzhat Shirin while endorsing the demands presented by the lady health workers, said this is high time that the services of these workers are recognized at national level. She also highlighted the need for safety at work and proper provision of safety equipment to these health workers who go in the field as frontline soldiers and provide the much needed help to people.

Prominent labour leader Zahra Khan said human history is a witness that the big revolutions in the world became successful only due to the inclusion of women in them. Journalist Moniza Inam declared the charter of demand as a great milestone in their struggle which started in 2011 for attaining basic rights and will continue till their all demands are accepted by the government.

Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan while quoting world renowned philosopher, cognitive scientist and historian Noam Chomsky, who said "Pakistan is going away from science," termed his statement carrying deep meaning for women of Pakistan, who are not given the their rightful place in the society.-PR

