Investment in gems sector: Call to devise joint strategy

PESHAWAR: Participants at a meeting have called for a joint strategy to promote investment in gems sector and build-up capacity of industrial workers on modern lines.

According to details, a meeting was held between SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour, Senior Vice President Engr Manzoor Elahi and Vice President Junaid Altaf with TEVTA-KP Managing Director Engr Sajjad Ali Shah.

Both sides have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and formulate a joint committee which meant to build-up capacity of skilled industrial workers and promote investment in the gems sector.

The meeting agreed that a MoU and Joint committee will be constituted to arrange a specialized training program industrial skilled workers, training of cutting, promotion of investment in gems sector.

Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need for capacity building of industrial workers on modern lines. He added that TEVTA-KP has played a pivotal role in this regard. He proposed that SCCI and TEVTA KP should sign a joint agreement, besides a body comprising members from the chamber, officials concerned for development skills of industrial workers and other relevant sectors.

SCCI chief stressed the need for making joint efforts and steps to promote investment in the gems sector and strengthening the linkage and liaison between the chamber and relevant government institutions.

On the occasion, TEVTA KP MD Sajjad Shah agreed with proposals of SCCI delegation and assured that the recommendations will be implemented with letter and spirit. He informed that an agreement would be signed to ensure implementation of proposals and ideas of the business community.

Sajjad Shah also assured that the TEVTA KP will extend full cooperation and assistance to facilitate the business community. Sherbaz Bilour thanked the MD TEVTA for giving assurance to practical materializing the proposals of the SCCI.

