AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Investment in gems sector: Call to devise joint strategy

Recorder Report Updated 21 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Participants at a meeting have called for a joint strategy to promote investment in gems sector and build-up capacity of industrial workers on modern lines.

According to details, a meeting was held between SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour, Senior Vice President Engr Manzoor Elahi and Vice President Junaid Altaf with TEVTA-KP Managing Director Engr Sajjad Ali Shah.

Both sides have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and formulate a joint committee which meant to build-up capacity of skilled industrial workers and promote investment in the gems sector.

The meeting agreed that a MoU and Joint committee will be constituted to arrange a specialized training program industrial skilled workers, training of cutting, promotion of investment in gems sector.

Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need for capacity building of industrial workers on modern lines. He added that TEVTA-KP has played a pivotal role in this regard. He proposed that SCCI and TEVTA KP should sign a joint agreement, besides a body comprising members from the chamber, officials concerned for development skills of industrial workers and other relevant sectors.

SCCI chief stressed the need for making joint efforts and steps to promote investment in the gems sector and strengthening the linkage and liaison between the chamber and relevant government institutions.

On the occasion, TEVTA KP MD Sajjad Shah agreed with proposals of SCCI delegation and assured that the recommendations will be implemented with letter and spirit. He informed that an agreement would be signed to ensure implementation of proposals and ideas of the business community.

Sajjad Shah also assured that the TEVTA KP will extend full cooperation and assistance to facilitate the business community. Sherbaz Bilour thanked the MD TEVTA for giving assurance to practical materializing the proposals of the SCCI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Investment in gems sector: Call to devise joint strategy

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack

Visa restrictions temporary due to Covid-19: UAE

80 die of Covid-19 across country

European neighbours shut doors to UK

Indonesian president inaugurates $3bn ‘strategic’ port

NTDC-Chinese firm dispute may disrupt aid: Ministry

Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets lawmaker

Nepal dissolves parliament after government infighting

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.