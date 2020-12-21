Imran Khan’s house: CDA approves construction map after payment of fine

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reportedly approved Prime Minister Imran Khan’s house construction map after payment of fine and declared it legal.

Private media reported that the prime minister paid Rs1.26 million fine after which his house was declared as legal by the CDA.

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb reacted to reports and tweeted that “demolish the houses of the poor and regularise the selected”. The approved map included six bed rooms, drawing, dining halls and reception.

According to reports, CDA in its report submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared 122 buildings as illegal including Prime Minister House at Bani Gala.

Section-144 was imposed to stop the illegal construction but the prime minister house has been excluded from the list after payment of fine, according to reports.

