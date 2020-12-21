Image building of Pakistan: Sportsmen rendered ‘invaluable services’ as compared to politicians: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has claimed that Pakistani sportsmen have rendered invaluable services for the image building of the country as compared to politicians.

The SACM expressed theses views while addressing a press conference along with known boxer Aamir Khan and Muhammad Waseem at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Sunday. Dr Firdous said that the youth comprises a major chunk of the country’s total population and it is crucial to harness their potential in constructive ways for the development of the country.

She said the Punjab government is providing all out resources for the development of sports facilities in the province as they are essential for the development of youth’s mental strength and physical fitness. According to her, the Almighty Allah has blessed our youth with utmost potential and despite lack of opportunities our sportsmen are performing well in every sports field.

For the first time in history of Punjab, the PTI government has formulated a well-defined comprehensive sports policy to strengthen the structure of sports activities. Under this policy, the young sportsmen from rural areas would get equal opportunities to excel themselves in sports, she announced.

Dr Firdous further said the popularity of boxer Muhammad Waseem in the international boxing is a defeat of anti-state elements who are trying to create instability in Balochistan. Muhammad Waseem represented Balochistan as a moderate and progressive province of Pakistan, she added.

While commenting on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the SACM said that there is a complete silence in Jati Umra after the failure of PDM’s Lahore gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. “The PDM should come in the ring after warm-up next time,” she advised.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked out former primer Nawaz Sharif from politics by ‘hitting him a legal blow’. In order to bring such political absconders back to the country, the PTI government is negotiating with the UK government, she added.

She said the government has played half of its innings and now we have decided to play powerful political shots in the next half of our innings. Dr Awan added that the decision to hold senate elections by “show of hands” is the first sixer from Imran Khan which has surprised the opposition.

She said that opposition is unable to comprehend the political balling strategy of Imran Khan, adding that the government will surely win the majority in Senate elections, she further said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020