Opposition will have to answer for its embezzlements, irregularities: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has claimed that former rulers made development projects in the areas of their personal likes whereas the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the first time in history is carrying out developmental works in neglected areas of Punjab.

He said the incumbent government has chalked out development schemes keeping in view the basic needs of the people, adding that the government will provide facilities in the neglected areas of Lahore as well. “Traffic problem at specific spots will be resolved by setting up overhead bridges and underpasses,” the chief minister said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Despite increase in the population, no new General Hospital was constructed in the past three decades, Buzdar said, adding that after setting up of a 1000-beded hospital at Ferozepur Road in Lahore, more general hospitals will be constructed in other places as well.

The CM said that it is not the time for politics of agitation but to serve the humanity suffering from coronavirus pandemic. “The PDM’s alliance is only to protect their vested interests and corruption. The opposition is working on the spread of Covid-19 agenda and is on the forefront in spreading the corona pandemic. The increase in corona outbreak has been witnessed in the cities where the PDM’s rallies took place,” he added. Holding the opposition parties responsible for increasing coronavirus cases, Buzdar said that there is no need for enemies if the one has “foolish friends”.

He said that this self-centered gang will never get into trouble by tendering the resignation so it is merely a threat by the opposition. “Resignations will never be tendered even after the passage of 31 December because the PDM has become habitual of giving dates,” he mentioned. He observed that the opposition will never give resignation because they know well that there will be by-election on vacant seats.

He said that despite the continuous failures the opposition is still ignorant from the ground realities, adding that they will have to answer for their embezzlements and irregularities.

