Rain, snow expected in parts of KP, G-B

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts. Light rain (with snowfall over hills) is also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, rain (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

While frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country in the last 24 hours while very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s were recorded in Leh -15°C, Gupis -12°C, Skardu, Astore -11°C, Kalam -09°C, Gilgit, Bagrote, Hunza -07°C, Rawalakot, Srinagar -06°C, Dir and Parachinar -05°C.