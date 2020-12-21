Maintenance of roads: Administrator for utilising resources

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Sunday directed Works and Services Department to utilise all the resources for maintenance of roads and fixing of street lights issues in the metropolis.

He said the department should conduct survey and immediately repair the roads where necessary.

The Administrator passed these remarks while reviewing road construction activities, and repair work of street lights at various parts of the city.

The Administrator said that repair unit of Works Department is repairing the roads besides fixing street lights issues at Shahrah-e-Pakistan and Abul Hassan Isfahani Road. Machinery of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation being utilised for the work.

The Administrator directed the department’s officers to remain in contact with repair unit and submit report on regular basis.

