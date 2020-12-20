World
US CDC reports 312,636 deaths from coronavirus
- The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus.
20 Dec 2020
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 17,391,270 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 403,359 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,756 to 312,636.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 18 versus its previous report a day earlier.
