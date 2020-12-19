AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Technology

Atlas Group Invests in Integration Xperts' Cloud Solutions Business

  • Integration Xperts announced a strategic investment by Atlas Group in its technology business.
BR Web Desk 19 Dec 2020

Integration Xperts (IX) announced a strategic investment by Atlas Group in its technology business. The growth capital will enable Integration Xperts to expand into both developed and emerging markets, get their own (Intellectual Property) IP certified and potentially start new service lines such as Agritech and Fintech.

Integration Xperts reports that their primary focus will be to increase revenue from their own IP products based on the SaaS model.

Founded in 2016, Integration Xperts, is a leading Cloud Solutions provider in Pakistan. The information technology business is based out of Karachi with offices in the UAE and Singapore. Integration Xperts has ateam of highly skilled and experienced professionals capable of making unique products based on disruptive technologies like AI and IoT which have existing enterprise customers across retail, banks, logistics, utilities industry in Pakistan.

Umair Azam, CEO and Founder Integration Xperts, explains that Integration Xperts is pleased with this strategic investment by Atlas Group.

"This is a partnership made possible by ambition and vision. The ambition of Atlas Group is to invest in a technology company and turn it into a global technology player, and our vision is to partner with the best to become better. Together we will build a playbook of technology and products that help companies in Pakistan and across the world transform digitally, delight their customers and solve entrenched problems in superior ways," he adds.

Atlas Group has 16 leading companies in engineering, power generation, financial services and trading sectors of which 4 are publicly listed.

Atlas Group is also excited to partner with Integration Xperts as it strives to become the premier technology solutions provider. In a statement issued by Atlas Group, it states that "the strategic alignment makes the collaboration with IX a natural fit. Through active ownership we look forward to building synergies as part of our own technology transformation, while opening avenues for dynamic market growth as well. By harnessing our respective capabilities we are confident of value creation for all stakeholders.

Although both companies have not disclosed the amount of investment, the money is thought to be in the seven digits range (US$).

