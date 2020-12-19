AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden team says Defense Department officials halted cooperation

  • Some of Trump’s political appointees in the defense department have recently stopped cooperating, Yohannes Abraham, the executive director of Biden’s transition team said.
Reuters 19 Dec 2020

Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden’s team said on Friday.

After Biden beat President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, the Democrat’s team only began meeting with administration officials in late November to coordinate the handover.

Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede defeat and his administration only authorized cooperation with Biden on Nov. 23.

But some of Trump’s political appointees in the defense department have recently stopped cooperating, Yohannes Abraham, the executive director of Biden’s transition team, told reporters in a call.

“We were concerned to learn this week about an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation there,” Abraham said.

Earlier on Friday, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement that some meetings have been rescheduled but none have been canceled or refused, saying the department and the transition team had agreed to a two-week pause in discussions over the December holiday period.

Abraham said no such agreement existed, and that he expects the Department of Defense to reverse the decision.

Separately on the call with reporters, another Biden official said the president-elect would get a get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will get a vaccine dose a week later, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 health crisis will likely lead some of the incoming administration’s White House officials to initially not work inside the building.

Donald Trump US Joe Biden Kamala Harris defense department Yohannes Abraham

Biden team says Defense Department officials halted cooperation

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Advisers, special assistants to PM: SC rejects petition against appointments

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters