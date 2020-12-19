AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton futures slip

Reuters 19 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures edged lower on Friday due to a stronger dollar, although a recent bullish federal export sales report and hopes for higher demand kept the natural fiber on track for its second straight weekly rise.

The cotton contract for March was down 0.15 cent, or 0.2%, at 77.04 cents per lb by 11:35 a.m. EST (1635 GMT). It traded within a range of 76.85 and 77.4 cents a lb.

The contract is up more than 4% so far this week.

"The cotton market is strictly following the dollar today," said Rogers Varner, president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland.

Supporting cotton, the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report on Thursday showed net sales of 402,900 running bales for 2020/2021, up 4% from the previous week and 44% from the prior four-week average.

Positive news on coronavirus vaccines, along with hopes for more US economic stimulus and its likely boost to demand for cotton lifted prices to their highest since April 2019 in the previous session.

Total futures market volume fell by 20,044 to 11,308 lots.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Dec. 17 totaled 78,031 480-lb bales, down from 79,352 in the previous session.

Cotton futures slip

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Advisers, special assistants to PM: SC rejects petition against appointments

India planning to undertake surgical strike: FO

Beware of spoilers, Taliban told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.