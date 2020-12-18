World
McConnell: COVID-19 relief talks continue to make headway
- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday talks on coronavirus stimulus remain productive and negotiators are making headway.
18 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday talks on coronavirus stimulus remain productive and negotiators are making headway, adding in remarks as he opened the U.S. Senate that a framework for a relief plan is "close at hand."
