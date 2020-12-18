World
Portugal believes Brexit trade deal still possible, says minister
18 Dec 2020
LISBON: Portugal's foreign minister said on Friday he believed a trade deal between Britain and the European Union was still possible and said a close relationship between both sides was essential for the future.
"I think it (a deal) is possible," Augusto Santos Silva said during an online event to discuss priorities of Portugal's European Council presidency, which kicks off in January.
"If not, we have to trade according to World Trade Organisation rules but we cannot renounce a close relationship between Britain and EU," he added.
