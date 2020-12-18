Business & Finance
Poland's November industrial output beats estimates
While the second wave of COVID-19 has hit Poland hard, recent data has shown that the economic impact has been milder.
18 Dec 2020
GDANSK/WARSAW: Polish industrial output rose faster than expected in November, statistics office data showed on Friday, driven by strong growth in production of electronics and cars.
Industrial output rose by 5.4pc year on year in November. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the output to rise by 3.0pc.
"We already have production above the level it was at before the pandemic... so it can be said that the losses have basically been recovered," said Adam Antoniak an economist at Pekao.
Poland's producer price index (PPI) fell 0.2pc year on year in November, in line with analysts' estimates.
