Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that the Punjab cabinet has approved the implementation of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in the province.

In a tweet, the CM lauded the educationists, scholars, administrators and federal and provincial ministers from across the country who made it all possible.

He further said that a new syllabus based on SNC will be introduced at the primary level from March. The CM added that SNC will eliminate the societal division in the private and public sector curricula and will have the same teaching targets for all children.

Earlier, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood told DAWN that the SNC is all set to be implemented in the coming academic session and the government has ordered the provincial governments for the publication of textbooks.

He said the syllabus will be introduced at the primary level during the 2021 session and at the secondary level in 2022. In the final stage, the minister said that will introduce in classes nine to 12.