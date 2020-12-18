71 Covid-19 deaths reported

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday reported 2,545 new Covid-19 cases and 71 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national case tally to 448,522, and deaths tally to 9,080, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

So far, a total of 396,591 people have recovered from the virus, while the active number of cases stands at 42,851.

With 40,090 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 6.3 percent.

The number of active cases has dropped to 42,851 as 7,993 recoveries were recorded across the country with Sindh, reporting the most recoveries at 6,952.

Official data showed that 396,591 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far.

The average number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan has been increasing since the beginning of December.

According to the NCOC, the virus claimed 71 lives on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 9,080.

At least 990 people have died of the Covid-19 across the country in the last 16 days at a daily average of 61.18 deaths.

Comparatively, 337 lives were lost due to the Covid-19 in the first 15 days of November at an average of 22.4 deaths per day, while October saw 137 deaths in the first half with a daily average of 9.133 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and National Coordination in an advisory has said that Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad remained top contributors to the Covid-19-related deaths in the “second wave” as these three cities have reported 75 percent of the deaths.

The ministry said that from December 7 to 13, out of 319 Covid-19 deaths, 180 were reported in the above three cities.

It further said that from November 30 to December 6, out of 299 coronavirus deaths, 169 were reported from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, while 248 Covid-19 deaths from November 23 to Nov 29, the three big cities reported 140 deaths. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi, which was 16.59 percent followed by Peshawar 13.34 percent, and Mirpur 9.40 percent, according to the NCOC.

The positivity ratio in various federating units as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 1.5 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.6 percent, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.1 percent, Punjab 3.8 percent, and Sindh had 10.6 percent.

It also mentioned the province-wise Covid-19 positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, - Lahore had 4.71 percent, Rawalpindi 5.36 percent, Faisalabad 4.27 percent, and Multan 3.74 percent.

In Sindh, -- Karachi had 16.59 percent, Hyderabad 8.71 percent; in KP, -- Peshawar had 13.34 percent, Abbottabad 8.25 percent, and Swat had 5.88 percent.

In Balochistan, Quetta had 4.76 percent, in the AJK, Mirpur had 9.40 percent positivity ratio, and Muzaffarabad 1.92 percent.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 199,706 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 129,291 in Punjab 53,609 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 35,441 in Islamabad, 17,838 in Balochistan, 7,833 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,804 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 3,491 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,237 in Sindh, 1,502 in KP, 381 in Islamabad, 194 in Azad Kashmir, 176 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,176,889 coronavirus tests and 40,090 in the last 24 hours. At least 396,591 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas, 2,505 patients are in critical condition.

With the rising spread of the virus, the federal government on December 9 warned it would shut down more sectors, if the public continued to violate coronavirus SOPs.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC chief Asad Umar said there was a rapid increase in infections during the second wave as the public was less serious than it was during the first wave.

He warned that if the virus was not contained, the government might decide to close down more sectors, and impose stricter restrictions in two weeks’ time.

