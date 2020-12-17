Pakistan committed to using digital technologies for achieving SDGs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterating the importance of digital solutions for improved governance, said Pakistan was committed to using digital technologies for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It would help the vulnerable sections of the society, in particular, to get maximum benefit from the social welfare and social protection policies of the government at the grassroots level, he added.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), dealing with Digital Governance, which called on him here to brief him on Digital Transformation.

The UNDP delegation comprised Resident Representative for Pakistan Ms Aliona Niculita and Chief Technical Advisor on Digital Governance Tariq Malik.

During the meeting, the UNDP representatives briefed the prime minister on five priority digital interventions, identified after interaction with different departments and key stakeholders, including from the government, private sector and the development community.

These priority interventions are supporting the National Database Registration Authority's (NADRA) digital registration; development of Digital ID stack to extend digital infrastructure of Pakistan, which includes digital payments system and more; supporting Ehsaas's introduction of a One-Window Portal for integrated social protection services; digitization of Police Investigation Manual and establishing a national emergency helpline with National Police Bureau; and development of Pakistan Business Portal (PBP), with the Board of Investment, an online platform for ease of doing business within the country.

UNDP is also conducting a digital maturity assessment in parallel to prioritize digital interventions using read data driven approach.

The prime minister appreciated UNDP’s partnership in development of a digital transformation road-map for the country.