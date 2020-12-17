AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan committed to using digital technologies for achieving SDGs: PM

  • The UNDP delegation comprised Resident Representative for Pakistan Ms Aliona Niculita and Chief Technical Advisor on Digital Governance Tariq Malik.
APP 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterating the importance of digital solutions for improved governance, said Pakistan was committed to using digital technologies for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It would help the vulnerable sections of the society, in particular, to get maximum benefit from the social welfare and social protection policies of the government at the grassroots level, he added.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), dealing with Digital Governance, which called on him here to brief him on Digital Transformation.

The UNDP delegation comprised Resident Representative for Pakistan Ms Aliona Niculita and Chief Technical Advisor on Digital Governance Tariq Malik.

During the meeting, the UNDP representatives briefed the prime minister on five priority digital interventions, identified after interaction with different departments and key stakeholders, including from the government, private sector and the development community.

These priority interventions are supporting the National Database Registration Authority's (NADRA) digital registration; development of Digital ID stack to extend digital infrastructure of Pakistan, which includes digital payments system and more; supporting Ehsaas's introduction of a One-Window Portal for integrated social protection services; digitization of Police Investigation Manual and establishing a national emergency helpline with National Police Bureau; and development of Pakistan Business Portal (PBP), with the Board of Investment, an online platform for ease of doing business within the country.

UNDP is also conducting a digital maturity assessment in parallel to prioritize digital interventions using read data driven approach.

The prime minister appreciated UNDP’s partnership in development of a digital transformation road-map for the country.

nadra Prime Minister Imran Khan Sustainable Development Goals United Nations Development Programme Pakistan Business Portal

Pakistan committed to using digital technologies for achieving SDGs: PM

Pakistan Navy inducts state of the art battle ship ‘PNS Tabuk’

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters